QuarkChain Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $43.26 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

