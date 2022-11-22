Quant Price Tops $106.32 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $106.32 or 0.00658462 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $6.47 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002518 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00462044 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.73 or 0.28348293 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
