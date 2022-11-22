Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 88,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,292. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $1,738,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

