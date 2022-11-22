Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PMO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 88,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,292. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)
