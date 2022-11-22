Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 198,053 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $50,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

