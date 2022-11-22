Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 413,175 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,175 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after buying an additional 1,196,936 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 168,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,973,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $268.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.