Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 234,617 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,617 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $103,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,106. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

