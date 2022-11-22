Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 110,630 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.56. The stock has a market cap of $333.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

