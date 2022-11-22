Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243,393 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.45. The stock had a trading volume of 318,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648,550. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

