Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $88,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,550. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.94. The company has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

