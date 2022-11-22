Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,720 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $172,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

