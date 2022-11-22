Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $31,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

