Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $35.74 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264,482 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 133,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 225,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 144,280 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 83,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 480,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,732,635. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

