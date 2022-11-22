Prudential PLC Sells 288,748 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288,748 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $49,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 277.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

EWZ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 1,240,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,936,268. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

