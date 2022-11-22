Prudential PLC Purchases 5,290 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.89. 9,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,982. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

