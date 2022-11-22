Prudential PLC Purchases 12,357 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,268,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after purchasing an additional 913,824 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $106.84. 270,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,248. The stock has a market cap of $270.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

