Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.65. 667,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276,436. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

