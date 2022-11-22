Prudential PLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 579,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 90,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 551.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 580,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,913,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

