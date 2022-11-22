Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $26,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. 14,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

