Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,147,001 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.72% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $80,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 1,015,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,952,771. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.