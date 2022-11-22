Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Fortis by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,998 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 33.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortis by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fortis by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 36.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,811,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. 11,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 77.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

