Prudential PLC Acquires 156,468 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,677 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 156,468 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.23. 15,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,451. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

