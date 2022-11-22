Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Provention Bio traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 43,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,727,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Stock Up 7.1 %

About Provention Bio

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

