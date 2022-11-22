ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88.

