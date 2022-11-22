ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 242,671 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 478,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

PRQR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

