Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $144.38 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,325. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.