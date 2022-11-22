Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Primo Water accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 396,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Primo Water by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 121.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 130,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 71,679 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Primo Water by 35.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $4,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Trading Up 2.8 %

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

