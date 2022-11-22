Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $55,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 124.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 569,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,544,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $263.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

