Premia (PREMIA) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Premia has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004649 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $165,902.36 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.74 or 0.08008264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00463373 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.84 or 0.28429815 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

