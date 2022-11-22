Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.83. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

