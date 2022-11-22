PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $180.21 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $433,431.72 and $180.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00389423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00032993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001617 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000878 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.