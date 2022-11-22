Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells $202,483.38 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Post Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 521,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Post Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

