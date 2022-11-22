Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells $202,483.38 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Post Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Post stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 521,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Featured Articles
