POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.24. 122,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 617.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

