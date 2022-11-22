POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Acquires $37,980.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 700,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
