POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Acquires $37,980.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 700,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

