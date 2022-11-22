Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.
Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
