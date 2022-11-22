Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

About Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

