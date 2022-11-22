Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile



Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.



