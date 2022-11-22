Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Eric Manlunas Sells 16,080 Shares

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Eric Manlunas sold 16,080 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $18,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,667.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phunware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Phunware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 10.45.

Get Phunware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

About Phunware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Phunware by 4,102.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.