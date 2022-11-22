Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) is Beck Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,712 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up about 2.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

PECO traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,208. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.