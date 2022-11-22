Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

