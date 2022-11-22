PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $54.13

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.13, but opened at $55.91. PC Connection shares last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

PC Connection Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at $371,538,299.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PC Connection by 12.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

