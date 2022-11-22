Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Sells 70,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises about 6.3% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,761. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

