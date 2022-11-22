Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PAM opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.84. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

