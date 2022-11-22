Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $122,079.72 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.62. 6,699,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.16.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

