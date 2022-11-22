Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Julie Silcock Sells 20,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,366.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Julie Silcock sold 6,339 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $18,383.10.

On Monday, November 14th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $57,400.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Julie Silcock sold 2,979 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $8,639.10.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Julie Silcock sold 6,704 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $19,039.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

NYSE OSG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,702. The firm has a market cap of $248.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

OSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 683,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 330,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 451,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 130,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

