Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 162,726 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,502,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.