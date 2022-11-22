ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of IX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in ORIX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

