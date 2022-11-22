O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $846.39 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $852.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $697.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

