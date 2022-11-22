Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $54.29 million and $2.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,870.26 or 0.99957244 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010845 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00021352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00229448 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07872586 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,338,631.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

