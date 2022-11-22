Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $54.29 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Orchid has a total market cap of $54.29 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,870.26 or 0.99957244 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010845 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00021352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00229448 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07872586 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,338,631.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.