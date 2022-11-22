Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,713,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 567,875 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Oracle worth $329,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. 190,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,455. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

