OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 4.7% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 429.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $314,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $16,143,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.9 %

Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 136,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,443. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of -0.92. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $14.24.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

